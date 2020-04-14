Firefighters tackle recycling waste blaze

Media player
Fire crews tackle Willenhall recycling waste blaze
Sixty firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving about 1,000 tonnes of recycling materials.
Cardboard and clothes were among the items burning in what West Midlands Fire Service called "a large quantity of waste".
Crews were called to a site on Alvar Business Park, on Straight Road, Short Heath, Willenhall, at about 12:25 BST.
A fire service spokesperson said crews were working to protect neighbouring businesses, with nearby residents advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke.
14 Apr 2020
