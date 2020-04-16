Mum's lockdown struggle to keep eight kids amused
Video

Coronavirus: Walsall mum on life in lockdown with eight kids

Finding ways to entertain children, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, can be difficult.

For one mum in the West Midlands it is proving a bit more challenging.

Care worker Caroline Wilkinson lives in Walsall with her partner Kevin Worton and eight children aged between eight months and 18.

A film by Catherine Mackie

