Mum's lockdown struggle to keep eight kids amused

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Walsall mum on life in lockdown with eight kids
Finding ways to entertain children, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, can be difficult.
For one mum in the West Midlands it is proving a bit more challenging.
Care worker Caroline Wilkinson lives in Walsall with her partner Kevin Worton and eight children aged between eight months and 18.
A film by Catherine Mackie
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52300154/coronavirus-walsall-mum-on-life-in-lockdown-with-eight-kidsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window