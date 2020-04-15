Nurses staff clap 106-year-old coronavirus survivor

Video

A 106-year-old woman thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus has been discharged from hospital.

Great-grandmother Connie Titchen, who has been in Birmingham's City Hospital, was admitted in mid-March with suspected pneumonia.

The retired shop worker, from the city, battled coronavirus for just under three weeks, the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said.

Staff formed a guard of honour and applauded Ms Titchen as she left hospital.