Police officer's tears over nurses' Covid-19 care

Coronavirus: Hospital stay over for West Midlands Police officer
This is the moment a top police officer sheds a tear over nurses' support during his battle with Covid-19.
Medical staff stood to applaud Ch Supt Phil Dolby's departure from hospital after a 24-day stay.
The West Midlands Police officer spent two weeks in intensive care and needed the support of a ventilator.
22 Apr 2020
