Police officer's tears over nurses' Covid-19 care
Coronavirus: Hospital stay over for West Midlands Police officer

This is the moment a top police officer sheds a tear over nurses' support during his battle with Covid-19.

Medical staff stood to applaud Ch Supt Phil Dolby's departure from hospital after a 24-day stay.

The West Midlands Police officer spent two weeks in intensive care and needed the support of a ventilator.

  • 22 Apr 2020
