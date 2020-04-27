Police at scene where 'armed' man is holding out
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police in West Bromwich where 'armed' man is holding out

Police negotiators are talking to a man who is possibly armed and inside a flat in the West Midlands.

Footage from the scene shows the junction of Beeches Road and Bagnall Street in West Bromwich has been closed while officers deal with the incident on Birmingham Road.

Police said a 53-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a flat and was refusing to come out.

  • 27 Apr 2020