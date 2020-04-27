Police at scene where 'armed' man is holding out

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police in West Bromwich where 'armed' man is holding out
Police negotiators are talking to a man who is possibly armed and inside a flat in the West Midlands.
Footage from the scene shows the junction of Beeches Road and Bagnall Street in West Bromwich has been closed while officers deal with the incident on Birmingham Road.
Police said a 53-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a flat and was refusing to come out.
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52441836/police-in-west-bromwich-where-armed-man-is-holding-outRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window