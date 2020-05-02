Police watchdog investigates officer 'kicking' boy
IOPC investigates West Midlands Police officer's 'excessive force'

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after footage shared on social media appears to shows an officer "strike and kick" a 15-year-old boy.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the "altercation" which happened in an alleyway in Newtown, Birmingham, on 21 April.

West Midlands Police said the officer, who has not been identified, has been suspended.

