Wartime Citroen brought back to life

A French limousine built in the months leading up to the start of World War Two is back on the road again.

It has taken Citroen fan Steve Southgate, from Bilston, near Wolverhampton, 35 years to rebuild the Traction Avant which he found rotting in outbuildings in Essex in the late 1980s.

Only 213 of these vehicles were ever made at Citroen's factory near Paris, and most were commandeered by the invading forces during the German occupation.

Little is known about this car's history, apart from it was shipped to England in 1947, and was used as a London taxi.

