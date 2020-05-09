Ramadan: Diaries from life in lockdown

Media player
Ramadan: Young Muslims share coronavirus lockdown diaries
With coronavirus lockdown measures in place, Ramadan is being celebrated very differently by Muslims across the UK this year.
So, how has the pandemic affected the holy month?
BBC News spoke to three young Muslims who shared video diaries on how their lives have been affected.
Anmol Merban, Hani Ismail and Saba Saleem shared their experiences on what has felt like a very different Ramadan.
Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar
09 May 2020
