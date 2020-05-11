Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown

Video

A BBC investigation has uncovered evidence that the lockdown measures have not stopped some sex workers from travelling around the country to meet up with clients.

BBC reporter Jonathan Gibson spoke to sex workers like Tiffany in Birmingham, who said she had travelled to Bristol and further afield to visit clients' homes and offices.

The BBC investigation also revealed some brothels were still trading, despite calls for social distancing.

The English Collective of Prostitutes said most sex workers were mothers and if they were working, it was because they were desperate for money.