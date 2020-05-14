'Scary time' of nurse who contracted Covid-19
Fears of Birmingham nurse who contracted coronavirus

A nurse who was off work for six weeks with Covid-19 has spoken of the fear of being diagnosed.

"At that time, I was really scared," said charge nurse Terry Ma.

He has recovered and is back at work at Birmingham City Hospital where 300 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

