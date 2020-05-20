Inspirational sketches of 'humdrum' lockdown life

Video

Ed Isaac's drawings of his vacuum cleaner and wheelie bin have driven a local art movement.

The Wolverhampton artist has produced more than 50 images of daily life during lockdown, inspiring his local council to launch an online exhibition.

His work has gained social media acclaim since he started sketching 'humdrum' things in March.

It's led Wolverhampton City Council to use him as the basis for an online art challenge, urging residents to send in their own lockdown artwork for virtual display.

When lockdown is over, it's hoped the public's creations from the period will go on show at the city's art gallery.

A film by John Bray