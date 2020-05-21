Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham Queensway tunnel fire leaves vehicles trapped
Footage shows the aftermath of a car fire in a tunnel in Birmingham that left about 50 vehicles trapped.
The fire broke out inside the Queensway tunnel in the city centre just after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
A paramedic was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation while leading people to safety.
21 May 2020
