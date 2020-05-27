Footage of police using baton on fire crowd
Footage shows police using batons while dispersing fire crowd

Footage has emerged which appears to show police officers in a heavy handed attempt to disperse a crowd gathered after a house fire.

The video, filmed by a resident in Small Heath, Birmingham, shows officers using batons and PAVA incapacitant spray.

Residents say they had gathered to help a family after the fire on Hob Moor Road on Tuesday.

Three officers were injured when the "situation turned hostile", West Midlands Police said.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released under investigation.

West Midlands Police said the incident is being assessed by its own professional standards department.

