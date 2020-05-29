Speeding driver clocked doing 142mph

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speeding driver on M6 Toll clocked at 142mph
Staffordshire Police has released footage of a motorist speeding along the M6 Toll at 142mph.
The incident was caught on a patrol car dashcam just north of Birmingham.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52835941/speeding-driver-on-m6-toll-clocked-at-142mphRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window