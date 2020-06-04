Media player
Taxi camera records driver being racially abused
Footage from a taxi camera shows a driver receiving a torrent of racist and Islamophobic insults.
In the video, Abid Mustafa tells his abusive passenger - whom he collected in Erdington, Birmingham - that he will share the tirade on Facebook.
In a comment with the post, the chairman of Dudley Private Hire & Taxi Association, Shaz Saleem, praised Mr Mustafa for his patience and professionalism, and asked whether it was right for anyone to go through such an ordeal when they were simply trying to earn a living.
04 Jun 2020
