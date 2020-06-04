Birmingham chants for George Floyd
Several thousand people have protested in Birmingham over George Floyd's death in police custody.

The African-American died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

His loss has sparked mass protests across the United States and also in the UK.

The Birmingham demonstration was organised by anti-racism group, Black Lives Matter.

