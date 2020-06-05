Carjack gang attacks man and pregnant wife

Video

Police have released video of a carjacking during which a man was beaten and his pregnant wife forced from the vehicle.

She was unharmed but he suffered cuts and a broken finger which needed hospital treatment.

It happened in the Moneyhull Grange area of Kings Norton, Birmingham, on 28 May at about 14:40 BST.

The couple were outside their home when four men arrived in a white Renault Clio which had cloned plates.

Their VW Golf R Estate was stolen.

Inspector Jamie Bunting from West Midlands Police called it an "appalling attack".

He said: "The couple have asked us to release this CCTV. While we’re conscious it is shocking, we hope it will help us identify those responsible."