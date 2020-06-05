'If Mikey was white he wouldn't have been killed'

Video

The cousin of a man who died in UK police custody says George Floyd's death in the US has brought back painful memories.

Michael 'Mikey' Powell, 38, died of asphyxiation shortly after being arrested by police in Birmingham in 2003.

Ten officers were charged with criminal offences after Mikey's death, but all were cleared of wrongdoing in 2006.

Like Mr Floyd's family, Tru Powell believes his cousin would not have died if he was white.

In 2013, West Midlands Police apologised to Mr Powell's family for the "pain and suffering" his death had caused.