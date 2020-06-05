'If Mikey was white he wouldn't have been killed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death 'has parallels' with Mikey Powell's
The cousin of a man who died in UK police custody says George Floyd's death in the US has brought back painful memories.
Michael 'Mikey' Powell, 38, died of asphyxiation shortly after being arrested by police in Birmingham in 2003.
Ten officers were charged with criminal offences after Mikey's death, but all were cleared of wrongdoing in 2006.
Like Mr Floyd's family, Tru Powell believes his cousin would not have died if he was white.
In 2013, West Midlands Police apologised to Mr Powell's family for the "pain and suffering" his death had caused.
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52941470/george-floyd-death-has-parallels-with-mikey-powell-sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window