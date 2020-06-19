'I spent lockdown in a women's refuge'

Video

Jane spent years being verbally and physically abused by her partner before she finally felt strong enough to leave.

She found a place in a West Midlands refuge just before lockdown.

The Women's Aid charity, which helped her, said it was seeing more people in need of a safe place as lockdown restrictions eased.

It has been given extra funding to expand its services.

(The name of the woman in this film has been changed to protect her identity).