Man 'educates' his childhood tormentors
John Collins says he is Facebook friends with people who racially abused him in childhood.

The 43-year-old from Dudley posted a video on the platform to share his thoughts after George Floyd's death in America stirred up feelings from the past.

He says some people find it "bizarre" he has not had a social media purge of tormentors from decades ago.

He said he was more interested in educating people.

  • 11 Jun 2020