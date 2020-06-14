Moment man reunited with family

Media player
Social bubbles: First Sunday lunch in three months
The Ashby family, like thousands across the country, have been separated during lockdown but reunited over the weekend.
Helen Ashby lives with daughter Elizabeth, while 31-year-old son David Sheriff, who has Down's Syndrome and autism, lives elsewhere in Stourbridge.
David, Ms Ashby said, found lockdown and being separated from his sister "very difficult".
14 Jun 2020
