Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flash floods in West Midlands block roads
Heavy rain has left many roads hazardous for drivers in the West Midlands.
Thunderstorms this week have caused repeated flash flooding across the region.
In Birmingham, several vehicles were left stuck on Thursday in standing water in Shard End.
Elsewhere, a day centre for homeless and vulnerable adults in the city was also flooded.
Charity Sifa Fireside, which runs it, said it was urgently in need of towels, dehumidifiers and donations.
-
18 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-53093764/flash-floods-in-west-midlands-block-roadsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window