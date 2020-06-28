'You're good looking for a black guy'

Video

Three gay black people speak to the BBC about encountering racism in the world of online dating - from feeling fetishised to the impact of colourism.

Earlier this month, dating and hook-up app Grindr said it would remove its "ethnicity filter", following years of criticism from users.

The filter, for use by subscribers to the premium version of the app, allows Grindr users to exclude or sort search results based on reported ethnicity.

However, nearly a month after the announcement the feature is still available and being promoted on the app.