'You're good looking for a black guy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT black people share their dating app experiences
Three gay black people speak to the BBC about encountering racism in the world of online dating - from feeling fetishised to the impact of colourism.
Earlier this month, dating and hook-up app Grindr said it would remove its "ethnicity filter", following years of criticism from users.
The filter, for use by subscribers to the premium version of the app, allows Grindr users to exclude or sort search results based on reported ethnicity.
However, nearly a month after the announcement the feature is still available and being promoted on the app.
-
28 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-53167158/lgbt-black-people-share-their-dating-app-experiencesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window