Instructor creates garden rock climbing wall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Birmingham rock climbing instructor builds wall

A rock climbing instructor stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic is topping up his skills, after building a climbing wall in his own back garden.

Saqib Yasin was furloughed by the centre he works at in Birmingham when lockdown was announced in March.

The 25-year-old then spent six weeks constructing his own 11.5ft (3.5m) structure.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 26 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Mountaineers climb Brutalist artwork