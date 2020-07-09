'You're good looking for a black guy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gay black people share their dating app experiences

Three gay black people speak to the BBC about encountering racism in the world of online dating - from feeling fetishised to the impact of colourism.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jul 2020