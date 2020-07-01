Taxi driver punched in dispute over fare
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Taxi driver attacked in Birmingham in dispute over fare

Video footage has been released by a taxi group after one of its drivers was attacked in a dispute over a fare.

West Midlands Police said officers were investigating the incident which happened in Druids Heath, Birmingham at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital with a cut and swelling to his face, the Dudley Private Hire and Taxi Association said.

  • 01 Jul 2020