How coronavirus changed a high street
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a high street has been changed by coronavirus

A high street in a Birmingham suburb had been growing in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent cafes, bars and shops had recently opened up in Stirchley, earning it the title of one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK by Condé Nast Traveller.

Many of these small businesses have responded to lockdown with innovative ideas to keep the money coming in.

But some will not be reopening this year and there is a fear that it could take years for this high street to recover.

By video journalist Louise Brierley

  • 07 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Mary Portas: 'This is a window of opportunity for High Streets'