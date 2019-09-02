The black women in tech coding the future

A unique 'boot camp' has been set up in the West Midlands to train black women to become software developers.

The aim is to increase digital skills and help create a more diverse workforce in technology, a traditionally male-dominated industry.

It has been put together by two start-ups run by black women; NIYO Enterprise and Coding Black Females. They secured funding of £250,000 from the West Midlands Combined Authority Digital Retraining Fund.

The free, six-month, part-time course is designed for women over-18 who are unemployed or employed with a salary below £20,000.

Originally it was intended for 40 women, but after more than 300 applied, 50 are now taking part.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie