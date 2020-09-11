Residents from Birmingham have reacted to new and increased lockdown restrictions in the city.

Households in Birmingham have been banned from mixing in new measures announced following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The rate of infection has more than doubled in the city in a week to 90.3 cases per 100,000.

The measures also cover neighbouring Sandwell and Solihull, affecting more than 1.6 million people in total.

The restrictions will begin on Tuesday, it was announced at a regional meeting of council leaders.