Birmingham football club for Muslim women
Saltley Stallions Women’s Football Club was started to give young Muslim women the chance to play the sport they love.
Volunteers from the club transformed a derelict six-and-a-half-acre site after being granted a tenancy by Birmingham City Council.
It provided a safe space for the women to play football as it was private.
The club has brought in an experienced coach to make sure the women, who play twice a week, get the most out of their training.
Coach Sabrina Dale said it was "probably the best group" she'd coached, because of their enthusiasm and readiness to learn.
