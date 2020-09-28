A Birmingham mother-of-three whose business plan was brought to a halt by lockdown has seen her fortunes change - and it is all thanks to an electric bike called Babs.

Jas Sandhu had planned to create a firm delivering food to office workers in the city, until Covid-19 restrictions left many offices empty.

Instead, the 40-year-old has created Pedalling Pantry, a plastic-free, fruit and veg delivery service.

She cycles to Birmingham Wholesale Market four mornings a week to buy produce that she then delivers to households across the city in the evenings.

Her partner Carl and their three children also help by delivering some food boxes in a hybrid electric van.

Video journalist: John Bray