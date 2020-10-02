Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on people in the West Midlands not to break local Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to protect local hospitals.

University Hospitals Birmingham is the biggest hospital trust in the country and has also recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other.

It said its Intensive Care Units (ICUs) were now operating at 100% capacity, due to staffing numbers, although ratios could be adjusted.

The prime minister said he would look at what could be done to help the trust, but said the best way to safeguard ICUs was to halt the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable from catching it.

Watch the full interview on BBC One in the West Midlands at 13:15 BST on Sunday and catch up with previous episodes of the BBC Politics Midlands podcast.