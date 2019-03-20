A woman who was forced to steal to feed her children, has said she would have ended up dead or in prison, if she had not been helped to escape from her violent and controlling partner.

She is among hundreds of women in the West Midlands who have turned their backs on crime, thanks to specialist support.

After years of trauma, Jacki, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was helped by Anawim Women's Centre in Birmingham. It runs a scheme called New Chance, helping women to step away from crime.

New Chance was set up by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner four years ago, and funding has been extended until next year.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic abuse, a list of organisations that may be able to help is available via the BBC Action Line pages.