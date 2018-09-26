Cold War Steve's latest work, which celebrates his home town of Birmingham, features a host of famous faces from the city, set against a 19th Century cityscape.

The artist, real name Christopher Spencer, who has previously designed a cover of Time Magazine, has built up a big following.

But he describes his latest piece, Benny's Babbies, as the "pinnacle" of his creations.

After launching online in April, it can now be seen as it was intended, following the reopening of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Reporter: Lindsay Doyle. Filmed by Andy Grindley.

Online editor: Louise Brierley