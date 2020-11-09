BBC Children in Need has always been a big event on the West Midlands TV calendar - from pirate ship sets at Pebble Mill, to Pudsey arriving in a helicopter.

Alan Titchmarsh, Michael Ball, Kirsten O'Brien, Denise Lewis and Nick Owen are just a few of the presenters who have hosted the big night in the region over four decades.

But the true stars are the public who've helped to raise millions of pounds for the charity, which this year marks its 40th anniversary.

BBC Midlands Today presenter Rebecca Wood has been looking through the archives for some of the region's best television moments.