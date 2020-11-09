Police have released CCTV footage showing a woman meeting the man who would go on to murder her and dismember her body.

The video shows Julia Rawson talking to Nathan Maynard-Ellis at a pub in 2019.

Ellis, who was said to be obsessed with horror films, killed her with his partner, David Leesley, at their home in Tipton, West Midlands.

The pair were convicted of murder at Coventry Crown Court.

Further CCTV footage shows them disposing of evidence, before police approach them in the street where body-worn cameras reveal a discussion over Ms Rawson's disappearance.