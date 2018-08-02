Fourteen-year-old Ana is a young carer who helps her mother deal with mental health issues at home.

The schoolgirl is supported by YMCA Sutton Coldfield which has received more than £103,000 from BBC Children in Need for a three-year project to help young carers.

Staff provide advice and respite activities for people like Ana.

BBC Children in Need takes place on Friday 13 November, with this year marking the charity's 40th anniversary.

Video journalist: John Bray