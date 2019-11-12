A youth theatre helping isolated young people during the coronavirus pandemic has secured BBC Children in Need funding.

Wolverhampton's Central Youth Theatre has organised socially-distanced shows that have taken place in local gardens, and also via the video-calling app Zoom.

The venture supports young people across the city, including 14-year-old Harry, who has cerebral palsy. The help has proven invaluable, according to Harry's mother.

BBC Children in Need takes place on Friday 13 November, with this year marking the charity's 40th anniversary.