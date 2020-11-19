Widower Ron Davies is helping people in his local community deal with the effects of loneliness.

The 86-year-old felt the impact of being alone when his wife died after more than 60 years of marriage.

He decided to volunteer with the Walsall Community Network and help those struggling with isolation.

Beating loneliness: Millions of people, young and old, are facing loneliness, isolation and separation during the lockdown. A BBC News project, on TV, radio and online, reveals some of their stories and how they are fighting back.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through the BBC Action Line.