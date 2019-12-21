BBC News

Dancing round the bins in Wolverhampton

Videos of Wolverhampton's dancing refuse collectors have been viewed millions of times.

Now they are hoping their track, Boogie Round The Bins At Christmas Time, will become a festive hit.

The trio are raising money for Compton Care, a charity which provides support for families living with incurable conditions.

The track was released on streaming websites on Friday.

Published
18 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Birmingham & Black Country