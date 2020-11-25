The family of a 19-year-old wrestler who died with Covid-19 are urging younger people to be aware of the dangers of the virus.

Cameron Wellington, from Walsall in the West Midlands, died on 19 November, a week after first falling ill.

His parents, Norman and Jane, said some people wrongly believed it "couldn't happen to them".

Cameron was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital, before being transferred to a hospital in Leicester where he later died.

More than £5,900 has been raised online in Cameron's memory.