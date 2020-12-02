Customs officers are to check HGVs at Birmingham Airport as part of post-Brexit plans.

The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the transition period is set to end on 31 December, meaning extra checks on goods destined for Europe from 2021.

In a bid to ease congestion at ports such as Dover, the facility in Solihull will be used by HM Revenue and Customs to help make checks.

It will have room for about 200 HGVs and see 150 staff employed at the site.

On Wednesday, the Commons Public Accounts Committee warned of the "risk of serious disruption and delay", but a government spokesperson said it was "making significant preparations".

Presenter: Elizabeth Glinka

Video journalist: John Bray