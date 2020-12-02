People are returning to stores that have reopened at the end of England's four-week lockdown.

Shoppers were queuing outside Europe's largest Primark in Birmingham from 06:00 GMT. When the store opened an hour later there were more than 70 people waiting.

Clothing shops, along with homeware and electronics stores were among those forced to close on 5 November.

A three-tier system of Covid-19 rules came into force across England on 2 December.