A giant banner in support of injured Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been installed at the club's Molineux stadium.

The banner, which measures 45m x 11m (148ft x 36ft), was funded by an online appeal set up by fans after the Mexican forward fractured his skull playing against Arsenal last month.

Jimenez, 29, spent nearly a week in a London hospital following emergency surgery, and is now back home in Wolverhampton recovering.

Supporters raised £21,000, with the £7,500 needed to pay for the banner coming within two hours of the appeal launch. The rest will go to a charity chosen by Jimenez.

Suffolk-based artist Louise Cobbold, who is well-known to Wolves fans for her match programme covers, won an online vote with her design for the banner, which has been installed in the Steve Bull Stand in time for Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Aston Villa.

Video journalist: John Bray