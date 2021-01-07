A teenager who "deliberately" drove at her ex-boyfriend and a girl in Birmingham has been sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in a young offender institution.

Lydia Baya, 18, took her mother's car and drove at the 19-year-old man and the 16-year-old alongside him, on Pershore Road last year.

She then crashed into a bus stop, injuring two other pedestrians. One woman was left with a broken pelvis.

Baya, of Windsor Crescent, Dudley, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.