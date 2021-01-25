The mother of a 15-year-old boy attacked by a group of youths has appealed for information about his death.

Keon Lincoln was "set upon" at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Police described the attack as "pointless" and have criticised a lack of information from the local community.

In an emotional appeal, Sharmaine Lincoln pleaded with people to come forward to "help us understand why this has happened".

Remembering that afternoon, she said: "I heard the gunshots and my first instinct was, 'Where's my son?'

"A few minutes went by, we heard somebody was up the road and it was my boy."