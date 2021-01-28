Footage of Covid police has gone viral, being viewed on Twitter more than a million times.

It is due to the actions of the male officer on duty, which have been described by his force as "unacceptable".

In Solihull, West Midlands, on Wednesday, the officer, citing Covid legislation, challenged and detained a man who was on his way to work.

Nino Romano, who filmed the confrontation, said he felt "degraded" and "annoyed" by the episode, accusing the officer of being "power hungry".

West Midlands Police said Mr Romano had been suspected of no offence and should not have been detained. The force added it would be dealing with the matter.