Maurice Greenham, 79, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been living with HIV for 37 years. He was diagnosed in 1984 and 10 years later he developed Aids.

He speaks to Jay Hawkridge, 27, from Birmingham, who was diagnosed with HIV in November 2019.

They are from two different generations, but share their experiences on living with the virus as part of National HIV Testing Week.

The pair discuss the stigma still surrounding HIV and remembering a time when contracting the virus was practically a death sentence.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar