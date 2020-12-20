People at Birmingham New Street Station have paused and joined a national clap in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, died with coronavirus at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.

The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden during the first England lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced the national clap at 18:00 GMT would celebrate Capt Sir Tom and "all those health workers for whom he raised money".