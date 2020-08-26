Covid: Matt Hancock praises doctor who DJs in scrubs
A Birmingham doctor has won praise from Health Secretary Matt Hancock - for his DJ skills.
Kishan Bodalia launched “NHSessions” to boost medics' morale through music during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 26-year-old junior doctor has been performing sets in his scrubs from his kitchen.
In a video message of thanks, Mr Hancock said it was a "brilliant initiative", and then picked his track of the day.
Dr Bodalia said: "I am so flattered to hear that the health secretary is a fan and that the project has received such recognition.
"I set up NHSessions during the first lockdown to lift the spirits of my NHS colleagues and the nation as a whole.
"I just want to help everyone dance, exercise, and above all, smile."
- Published
- 34 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Birmingham & Black Country